Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, Inc. Investors (CARB)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Carbonite, Inc. (“Carbonite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARB ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported revenue of $121.5 million for second quarter 2019 due to “challenges in parts of [its] data protection business.” Moreover, the Company reduced its full year revenue guidance from a range of $457 to $471 million, to a range of $443.5 to $448.5 million. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Ali, resigned.

On this news, shares of Carbonite fell as much as 25% in intraday trading on July 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

