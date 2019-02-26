Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cavco Industries, Inc. Investors (CVCO)

02/26/2019 | 06:52pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVCO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 8, 2018, Cavco revealed that it had received a subpoena from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement on August 20, 2018, requesting certain documents relating to trading in the stock of a public company, and that then-Chief Executive Officer Joseph Stegmayer had received a subpoena regarding similar issues on October 1, 2018.

Cavco stated: “At this time, the Company believes that Mr. Stegmayer traded in certain publicly traded stock in his personal accounts as well as in accounts held by Cavco at a time when the Company had agreed to refrain from such trading. The Company intends to cooperate fully with the SEC's investigation. Effective November 8, 2018, Mr. Stegmayer stepped down from his position as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company after an internal investigation, conducted by independent legal counsel to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, identified certain violations of Company policy related to securities trading activities conducted by Mr. Stegmayer.”

On this news, Cavco’s share price fell $49.48 per share, or over 23%, to close at $165.20 per share on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Cavco securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
