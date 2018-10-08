Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Charter Communications Inc. Investors (CHTR)

10/08/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Charter Communications Inc. (“Charter” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHTR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible breaches of fiduciary duty and/or violations of law.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Charter securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
