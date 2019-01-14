Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Danske Bank A/S Investors (DNKEY)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Danske Bank (“Danske” or the “Company”) (OTC: DNKEY)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On October 24, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported
that the U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department, and the SEC,
are investigating Danske’s small Estonian branch for allegedly
processing nearly $234 billion from 2007 through 2015 from foreign
countries, and that the Company’s CEO had resigned. The Wall
Street Journal also claimed that Danske’s management was
informed that the Estonian branch could not isolate the issue and
“therefore acts against [anti-money-laundering] legislator principles.”
On this news, Danske ADRs and U.S. bonds’ value fell, thereby injuring
investors.
