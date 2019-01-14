Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Danske Bank A/S Investors (DNKEY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:47pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Danske Bank (“Danske” or the “Company”) (OTC: DNKEY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 24, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department, and the SEC, are investigating Danske’s small Estonian branch for allegedly processing nearly $234 billion from 2007 through 2015 from foreign countries, and that the Company’s CEO had resigned. The Wall Street Journal also claimed that Danske’s management was informed that the Estonian branch could not isolate the issue and “therefore acts against [anti-money-laundering] legislator principles.” On this news, Danske ADRs and U.S. bonds’ value fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Danske stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:38pLandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC
GL
08:37pAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon's Arrival Puts the Heat on the FDNY
DJ
08:35pPG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
08:34pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Shareholders Sue Officers and Directors
BU
08:33pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) PAC Partners Equity Research Report
AQ
08:28pURBANGLD MNR : UrbanGold Appoints Mathieu Stephens as Vice President of Exploration
AQ
08:25pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Markel Corporation Investors (MKL)
BU
08:25pTower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million
GL
08:24pBANK OF HAWAII ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENTS : Bischoff, Machida and Pascual
PU
08:19pPERPETUAL : 2019 Q2 FUM Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4EDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Announces Commercial Operation at Copenhagen Wind Project in New York
5SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues "Dial It Down" Alert Through Friday Night

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.