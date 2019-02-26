Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Dollarama, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Dollarama, Inc. (“Dollarama” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: DLMAF ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



The investigation concerns whether Dollarama and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. On October 31, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging "[q]uestionable accounting and governance practices [that] cast doubt on management and the underlying health of the business." Specifically, the report claimed that "[t]he Rossy family's tight control over management has led to the appearance of nepotism [and] questionable related-party real estate transactions"; that Dollarama's executive compensation structure "encourag[es] aggressive accounting and inefficient capital allocation that flatters the income statement"; and that "[m]anagement appears to use aggressive FX hedges and an off-balance-sheet relationship with a Central American retail affiliate to boost margins in a non-transparent way." On this news, shares of Dollarama fell $2.02 per share, or 7%, to close at $27.08 on October 31, 2018, thereby investors.

