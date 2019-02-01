Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ebix, Inc. Investors (EBIX)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



The investigation concerns whether Ebix violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On October 5, 2018, Ebix announced that the company had approved the appointment of T R Chadha & Co. LLP as Ebix’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2018 fiscal year, replacing Cherry Bekaert LLP. On this news, Ebix’s share price fell more than 19% to close at $58.10 per share on October 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, from December 3, 2018 to December 13, 2018, Viceroy Research Group published a series of reports, alleging, among other things, that Ebix is “booking external revenues on transactions between its subsidiaries.” Following these disclosures, the Company’s share price declined, thereby further injuring investors.

