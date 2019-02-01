Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ebix, Inc. Investors (EBIX)

02/01/2019 | 01:38pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The investigation concerns whether Ebix violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On October 5, 2018, Ebix announced that the company had approved the appointment of T R Chadha & Co. LLP as Ebix’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2018 fiscal year, replacing Cherry Bekaert LLP. On this news, Ebix’s share price fell more than 19% to close at $58.10 per share on October 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, from December 3, 2018 to December 13, 2018, Viceroy Research Group published a series of reports, alleging, among other things, that Ebix is “booking external revenues on transactions between its subsidiaries.”  Following these disclosures, the Company’s share price declined, thereby further injuring investors.

If you purchased Ebix stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at bfaubus@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
Bryan Faubus, 212-682-5340
bfaubus@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
