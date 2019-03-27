Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Equitrans Midstream Corporation Investors

03/27/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Equitrans Midstream Corporation investors (“Equitrans” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETRN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 14, 2019, Equitrans filed an annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. In the annual report, Equitrans disclosed that the Company’s Mountain Valley Pipeline joint venture is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Clean Water Act and other federal laws.

If you purchased Equitrans securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
