Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eros International Plc Investors (EROS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Eros International Plc (“Eros” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EROS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On June 5, 2019, the Company’s Indian subsidiary’s credit rating was downgraded to “Default” by India’s second largest credit ratings agency over concerns of “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.59, or nearly 49%, to close at $3.71 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 7, 2019, an article published by Hindenburg Research explained that the reason for the credit downgrade was due to “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables”, and that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell an additional $0.41, or nearly 12%, to close at $3.30 on June 7, 2019, thereby further injuring investors.

If you purchased Eros securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pNIKE : Jordan Brand's Latest Apparel Collections Take Flight
PU
01:50pWINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:50pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nabriva Therapeutics plc
GL
01:49pLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Announces 2019 Annual and Special Meeting Results
AQ
01:48pPG&E : to float $31 billion restructuring plan - Bloomberg
RE
01:47pCHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:47pTCF FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:44pPG&E TO FLOAT $31 BILLION RESTRUCTURING PLAN : Bloomberg
RE
01:44pOregon Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:43pPutnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2Oil gains after Iran tensions, stocks at seven-week highs
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain's Lloyds fined $58 million for HBOS fraud failings
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : The e-scooters are coming. Not yet familiar with the quick all-rounders for the last..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About