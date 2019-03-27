Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors

03/27/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share. In the IPO registration statement, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017.  On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.” On this news, shares of Eventbrite fell 7.96, or over 24%, to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Eventbrite securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
