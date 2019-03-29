Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of EverQuote, Inc. Investors

03/29/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of EverQuote, Inc. investors (“EverQuote” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVER) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote sold 4.69 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $18 a share raising $84,375,000 in new capital. EverQuote's first public earnings report revealed that second quarter 2018 quote request volume had worsened to a year-over-year growth rate of only 2.3%—down from 14.3% touted in the IPO registration statement—and to a quarterly decline of 12%. Then, in November 2018, EverQuote revealed that quote request volume had worsened to zero growth, causing the Company's stock to drop significantly.

If you purchased EverQuote securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
