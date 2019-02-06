Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)

02/06/2019 | 08:50pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (“HIIQ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HIIQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report stating, among other things, that "[p]reviously sealed documents gathered by the FTC directly undermine management's claims and prove that a large boiler room operation recently shuttered by the government for a massive alleged fraud was responsible for roughly half of HIIQ's sales. Evidence also suggests that HIIQ policies have been contaminated by insurance fraud and reveal that other HIIQ brokers prey on consumers with falsehoods." On this news, shares of HIIQ fell $1.93 per share, or over 5.8%, on November 27, 2018, thereby damaging investors.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased HIIQ securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com





