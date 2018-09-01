Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hill International, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 02:56am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Hill International, Inc. (“Hill International” or the “Company”) (HIL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 13, 2018, Hill International announced that the Company received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) informing the Company that the NYSE had determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock. According to Hill International, the determination to commence delisting proceedings was due to the Company’s noncompliance with SEC filing deadlines.

If you purchased Hill International securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aMERITAGE HOMES : plans 200 townhomes in Ocoee off S.R. 429 & West Orange Trail
AQ
03:52aIN CONSTRUCTION : This link will open in new windowPOLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2018
PU
03:40aFACTORY AID : Pa. millions help update Kimberly-Clark toilet paper plant; Boeing, too
AQ
03:40aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Chinese American scientist admits plot to steal GlaxoSmithKline's secrets for firm in China
AQ
03:34aGREEN EARTH TECHNOLOGIES : Petaluma area cannabis farm agrees to shutdown
AQ
03:24aU.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement -- Update
DJ
03:13aTANGELO GAMES : Provides Additional Disclosure in Respect of Proposed Arrangement
AQ
03:12aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2018-09-01】Announcements and Notices - BUSINESS UPDATE - ENTERING INTO AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO TAIYUAN FENDONG WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PHASE I PPP PROJECT
PU
03:07aNEW TO NETFLIX IN SEPTEMBER : Black Panther, Chef’s Table, The Dragon Prince and More
PU
03:05aHONDA MOTOR : 1 person in custody, production to resume at Honda Marysville plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT LABORATORIES : 401(k) program to help employees who have student debt could becom..
3CANNAVEST CORP : CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Science..
4MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
5Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.