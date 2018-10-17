Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors (JT)

10/17/2018 | 12:54am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. investors (“Jianpu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Jianpu operates a mobile platform that recommends loans underwritten by Chinese subprime lenders, including Qudian Inc. (“Qudian”), and PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI”).

On November 16, 2017, Jianpu conducted its initial public offering of American depositary shares at a price of $8.00 per share.

On November 21, 2017, however, Chinese regulators banned the issuance of new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing improper and illegal practices by lenders such as Qudian and PPDAI. On this news, Jianpu’s share price fell more than 30%, to close at just $4.90 per share on Nov. 24, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Jianpu, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
