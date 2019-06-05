Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors

06/05/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (“Kingstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KINS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed $2.5 million charge to its claims case reserves and $2.5 million charge to its IBNR reserves, based on a “comprehensive review of [the Company’s] claims operations.” As a result of the charges, the Company “expects to end the full year with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.07 per share, more than 15%, to close at $11.61 per share on April 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kingstone securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley F. Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

