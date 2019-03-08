Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of McCormick & Company investors (“McCormick” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MKC ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 24, 2019, the Company reported that “trade inventory reductions resulted in significant out-of-stock situations on high-margin quality items,” which negatively impacted its financial results. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.65 per share, or over 10%, to close at $124.35 per share on January 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

