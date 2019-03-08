Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors

03/08/2019 | 05:12pm EST

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of McCormick & Company investors (“McCormick” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MKC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 24, 2019, the Company reported that “trade inventory reductions resulted in significant out-of-stock situations on high-margin quality items,” which negatively impacted its financial results. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.65 per share, or over 10%, to close at $124.35 per share on January 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased McCormick stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
