Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors

08/14/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”)  announces an investigation on behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MPAA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, the Company announced that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts. On this news, Motorcar Parts’ share price fell $4.58, or 21%, to close at $17.20 on November 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Motorcar Parts, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
