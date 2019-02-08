Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)

02/08/2019 | 03:21pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller Water Products” or the “Company”)  (NYSE: MWA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 27, 2017, Mueller Water Products issued a press release entitled “Mueller Water Products Reports 2017 Second Quarter Results.” Therein, the Company disclosed that certain of Mueller Technologies’ products had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge.   On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.43 per share, more than 11%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Mueller Water Products securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
