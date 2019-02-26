Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Renault SA Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Renault SA (“Renault” or the “Company”) (OTC: RNLSY ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 19, 2018, various news sources reported that Renault’s Chief Executive Officer and Nissan Chairman, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested after an internal company investigation revealed Ghosn had underreported his compensation to the Japanese financial authorities for several years. On this news, shares of Renault fell nearly 4%, to close at $13.13, on November 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased Renault, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.