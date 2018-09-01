Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 27, 2018, Rockwell announced the resignation of its auditor, who claimed among other things, that the estimated reserves in Rockwell’s Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018 were misstated and have not been corrected.

On this news, shares of Rockwell fell $0.85, or over 16%, to close at $4.41 on June 28, 2018, thereby damaging investors.



Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased Rockwell securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.