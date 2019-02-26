Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of ServiceSource International, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of ServiceSource International, Inc. (“ServiceSource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SREV ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



The investigation concerns whether the Company made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its sales and customer service solutions. On October 19, 2018, the Company announced its poor preliminary third-quarter results and revised its full-year guidance, the Company also announced the resignation of its CFO, Richard Pinkerton, and the appointment of its new CFO Richard walker. On this news, shares of ServiceSource fell over 46% during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

