Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of SmileDirectClub, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On or about September 11, 2019, the Company held its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 58.5 million shares at $23.00 per share.

On the first day of trading, the Company’s share price fell $6.33 per share, or over 27%, to close at $16.67 on September 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased SmileDirectClub, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005955/en/