Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Weatherford International plc Investors

0
10/29/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Weatherford International plc (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) (OTC: WFTIQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 29, 2018, the Company reported a loss of $199 million, or 20 cents per share, for third quarter 2018, signaling that Weatherford may be headed toward bankruptcy. However, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer reassured that these results were mere “bumps in the road.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.44 per share, or over 22%, to close at $1.54 per share on October 29, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 10, 2019, the Company announced that it intended to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.31 per share, or more than 86%, to close at $0.05 per share on May 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Weatherford common stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
