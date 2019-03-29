Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Zafgen, Inc. (“Zafgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZFGN ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 11, 2019, Zafgen announced its decision to suspend plans to file an investigational new drug application for ZGN-1258, the Company’s candidate for rare metabolic disorders based on a finding in rodent toxicology studies. According to the Company, data showed degeneration and other anomalies in rat muscle tissue to different degrees in both vehicle and dose arms of the studies.

On this news, shares of Zafgen fell $1.71, or 37% to close at $2.89 on March 12, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zafgen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

