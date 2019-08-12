Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces a Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for All Who Purchased or Acquired Rentech Common Stock Between March 15, 2016 and April 6, 2017, Inclusive, and Were Allegedly Damaged Thereby

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

CHENG JIANGCHEN, Individually and on Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiff,



vs. RENTECH, INC., KEITH B. FORMAN, and JEFFREY

SPAIN, Defendants. Case No. 2:17-cv-01490-GW-FFM SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF

CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS

HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN

AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND

REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION

EXPENSES





TO: All persons and entities who, during the period between March 15, 2016 and April 6, 2017, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Rentech, Inc. and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees, Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, and Request for Contribution Award to Lead Plaintiff (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $2,0500,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 10, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., before the Honorable George H. Wu, Courtroom 9D located at the United States Courthouse, 350 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, to determine (1) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 17, 2019 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (3) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (4) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses and request for a contribution award for the Lead Plaintiff should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at 877-307-6165. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.rentechsecuritieslitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than November 26, 2019. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 19, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees, reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, and request for a reimbursement for reasonable costs and expenses for the Lead Plaintiff must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 19, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Rentech, Inc., Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Ex Kano S. Sams II, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, California 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Rentech, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o AB Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173076

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-307-6165

info@rentechsecuritieslitigation.com

By Order of the Court

