Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 22nd Century Group, Inc. Investors (XXII)

0
01/25/2019 | 06:06pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired 22nd Century Group, Inc. (“22nd Century” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: XXII) securities between February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 22nd Century investors have until March 22, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 25, 2018, an article was published on Seeking Alpha, alleging that 22nd Century was under SEC investigation. On this news, the Company’s share price fell 4.3% to close at $2.45 per share on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of 22nd Century during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 22, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
0
