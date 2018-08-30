Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. Investors

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased LogMeIn, Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGM) between March 1, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). LogMeIn investors have until October 19, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their LogMeIn investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill Wagner detailed “executional missteps” related to the company's $1.8 billion merger with GoToMeeting. Specifically, Wagner claimed that customers were not renewing their subscriptions to the suite of corporate videoconferencing tools that LogMeIn acquired from Citrix in February 2017. On this news, LogMeIn’s share price fell 25%, or $26.60, to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of LogMeIn during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 19, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

