Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. Investors

National securities litigation law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action
lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased LogMeIn,
Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGM)
between March 1, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). LogMeIn investors have until October 19, 2018, to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors that suffered losses on their LogMeIn investments are
On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill
Wagner detailed “executional missteps” related to the company's $1.8
billion merger with GoToMeeting. Specifically, Wagner claimed that
customers were not renewing their subscriptions to the suite of
corporate videoconferencing tools that LogMeIn acquired from Citrix in
February 2017. On this news, LogMeIn’s share price fell 25%, or $26.60,
to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal
rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’
public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant
times.
