Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Metro Bank PLC Investors

06/03/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Metro Bank PLC (“Metro Bank” or the “Company”) (OTC: MBNKF) securities between March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Metro Bank investors have until July 29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On January 23, 2019, Metro Bank revealed that it misclassified the risk of hundreds of millions of loans.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.00 per share, or nearly 35%, to close at $18.80 per share on January 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 31, 2019, media reported that the accounting errors were revealed only after the Prudential Regulatory Authority raised concerns with Metro Bank’s loans.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.70 per share, or nearly 11%, to close at $14.80 per share on January 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on February 27, 2019, media reported that Metro Bank faced several investigations by Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority due to the accounting errors.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.92 per share, or over 22%, to close at $13.25 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On May 1, 2019, Metro Bank announced that it lost some large commercial and partnership customers due to Metro Bank’s misclassification of loans.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.69 per share, or over 16%, to close at $8.76 on May 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Metro Bank during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 29, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
