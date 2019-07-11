Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Verb Technology Company, Inc. (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) securities between January 3, 2018 and May 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Verb investors have until September 9, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 23, 2018, the Company disclosed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle”) in a Form 8-K with the SEC. The filing revealed that, contrary to prior representations, there was no joint agreement for Oracle to market or to jointly develop the Company’s product. Instead, according to the filing, Oracle provided an application developer toolkit for the Company’s program to interface with Oracle NetSuite.

On this news, shares of Verb fell $7.65 per share, or more than 20%, to close at $29.10 per share on April 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product, notifiCRM; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Verb during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 9, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pGlobal Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market 2019-2023 | 30% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:01pCADENCE DESIGN : NSITEXE Accelerates Delivery of Data Flow Processor IP for Automotive and Industrial Applications Using the Cadence Digital Design Full Flow
BU
09:00pAIRASIA BERHAD : continues to take Australian surfing to new heights
PU
09:00pBREAKER RESOURCES NL : High-grade results extend 1.1Moz Bombora deposit at depth and along strike
PU
08:59pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:56pASCENT INDUSTRIES : Provides Update on the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Matter of the Companies Creditor Arrangement Act
AQ
08:50pChildren's Hospital Los Angeles Has Treated 14 Patients With Retinal Degeneration Using Gene Therapy
BU
08:47pNIKE : goes ahead with investment in new Arizona manufacturing plant
RE
08:46pAIR CANADA : 37 people injured in severe turbulence on Air Canada flight
AQ
08:45pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
3COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : COSCO SHIPPING : June imports fall at top U.S. hub for China ocean trade
4FEDEX CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About