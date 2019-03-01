Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Investors (AMRK)

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMRK ) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.



If you purchased A-Mark Precious Metals stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244 or Garth Spencer, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at gspencer@glancylaw.com or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.