Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Investors (GNLN)

08/29/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In April 2019, the Company held its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 6 million common shares at $17.00 per share.

Since the IPO, shares of Greenlane has traded as low as $7.38, or less than 50% of its IPO price.

If you purchased Greenlane securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

