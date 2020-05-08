Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors

05/08/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Harsco Corporation (“Harsco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HSC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.  

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 23, 2020, after the market closed, Harsco announced preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results, expecting approximately $400 million revenue. The Company also expected adjusted operating income of approximately $31 million, below prior guidance in the range of $53 million to $58 million, citing “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina,” among other things.

On this news, Harsco's stock price fell $3.64, or nearly 19%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 24, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Harsco securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles H. Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
