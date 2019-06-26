Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Investors (PT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public. Since the IPO, Pintec’s stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

If you purchased Pintec securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank to sell Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands operations to Oriental Bank
RE
06:48pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Sale of GLP Systems Opens in a new Window
PU
06:48pEARTHRENEW : Restarts Electricity Generation
AQ
06:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Family Feud Continues Over Estate Left By The Founder Of Rush Enterprises
PU
06:47pABSA : Barclays Ghana transitions to Absa to intensify trade finance to businesses
AQ
06:43pBOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software
PU
06:42pJERUSALEM PHARMACEUTICAL : Dividends Distribution Date
AQ
06:42pSALAM INTERNATIONAL : The bod at salam international announces meeting results
AQ
06:42pQATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER : Shares split of qews
AQ
06:42pACROW MISR : posts 22% profit decline in Q1
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
2Exicure Announces Preclinical Data Supporting Development of SNA Technology in the Central Nervous System
3IMPERIAL OIL LTD : IMPERIAL OIL : Production and financial performance data used at employee forum
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
5AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : Report of Foreign Issuer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About