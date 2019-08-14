Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors (SEE)

08/14/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had terminated for cause its Chief Financial Officer, following an internal review by the Audit Committee. According to the Company, this review is related to an SEC subpoena regarding the selection of the Company’s independent firm and the independence of that audit firm.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sealed Air securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
