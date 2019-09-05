Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report alleging that the Company compensated for slow growth with “aggressive M&A and dubious accounting” and that the Company’s proxy fight with Neuberger Berman raised “significant red flags” about its corporate governance.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.68, nearly 10%, to close at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Verint securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport congratulates Air Chathams on first international flight
PU
06:07pWABERER INTERNATIONAL : to explore strategic options for its insurance business
PU
06:07pGREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Update in relation to the renison mine
PU
06:07pHigh-flying IPO stocks sell off after quarterly results
RE
06:06pS&T BANCORP, INC. : and DNB Financial Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Pending Merger
PR
06:04pFacebook launches dating service in United States
RE
06:04pSimple CEUS Scan Helps Diagnose Liver Cancer When MRI is Uncertain
BU
06:02pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
PU
06:02pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Reports comparative results 427.9 kb
PU
06:02pEUROKIDS : Playing a Central Role in Reinventing Education
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
2ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..
3GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Nick Woodman Nominated for a Real Innovation Award Nick Woodman Nominated for a Real Innov..
4GTDC Summit Puts Sharp Focus on Emerging Opportunities in Tech Distribution
5WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT : WABERER INTERNATIONAL : to explore strategic options for its insurance business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group