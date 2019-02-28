Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verso Corporation Investors (VRS)

02/28/2019 | 09:01pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Verso stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Garth Spencer, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at gspencer@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
Garth Spencer, 212-682-5340
gspencer@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
