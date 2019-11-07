Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Exelon Corporation Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Exelon Corporation (“Exelon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that the Company and Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”), which is owned by Exelon, had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney concerning Exelon’s lobbying activities in Illinois.

Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed receipt of a second grand jury subpoena regarding its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

On October 15, 2019, Exelon announced the abrupt exit of Anne Pramaggiore, Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities. Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation as “being directly related to each other.”

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $2.15, or nearly 5%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had also opened an investigation into the Company’s lobbying activities, but declined to state whether the investigations went beyond Illinois.

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $1.17, or nearly 3%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Exelon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aNEXTMIND : to Exhibit at CES 2020
BU
11:11aDISCOVERY : Profit Soars, Driven by Lower Costs and Licensing Growth
DJ
11:11aSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Closing of Public Offering of $30.0 Million of 6.875% Notes
BU
11:10aPPG INDUSTRIES : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Millbrow Care Home in Widnes, United Kingdom
PU
11:10aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Bringing 'Unexpected Guest' to Reagan National Defense Forum
PU
11:10aPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Altria Group, Inc.– MO
GL
11:10aHOW GOOGLE EDGED OUT RIVALS AND BUILT THE WORLD'S DOMINANT AD MACHINE : A Visual Guide
DJ
11:10aTRINTECH : Majority of the Fortune 100 Choose Trintech to Transform Financial Processes
EQ
11:09aDollar gains vs yen, Swiss franc on continued trade deal optimism
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Banks, funds propose shorter trading day in Europe, bourses split

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group