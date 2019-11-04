Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:00am EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MPAA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 9, 2018, the Company announced that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts. On this news, Motorcar Parts’ share price fell $4.58, or 21%, to close at $17.20 on November 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you Motorcar Parts securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aCISCO : Hitting it Out of the Park at Mobile World Congress 2019 Los Angeles
PU
11:25aC2 WITH IT ALL : From Ransomware To Carding
PU
11:25aTOMRA : Purchase of own shares
AQ
11:25aENT and Allergy Associates® Continues to Attract and Recruit the Future Generation of Physicians #2020ENTADOCS
GL
11:22aAgribusiness Henderson County Successfully Lands BrightFarms
GL
11:21aBOOSTING ITS AFTERMARKET PORTFOLIO : BorgWarner Highlights New AirWerks® Upgrade Turbocharger at 2019 SEMA Show
PR
11:21aOpenGate Closes Second Institutional Fund with $585 Million in Commitments
BU
11:21aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Begins Contactless Card Rollout
BU
11:20aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 11/4/2019 - Bucharest Stock Exchange partners with energy and financial organizations to establish the company that will act as the Central Counterparty
PU
11:20aStryker boosts bone implants with $4 billion Wright Medical buyout
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
5LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group