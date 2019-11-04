Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:00am EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (“Tandy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019, citing an Audit Committee investigation related to “certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company’s business and operations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.95 per share over the next three days, or more than 17%, to close at $4.50 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 18, 2019, the Company stated that its previously issued financial statements in its most recent annual report “should no longer be relied upon, as a result of misstatements primarily relating to the Company’s methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues.”

If you purchased Tandy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley F. Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aBOOSTING ITS AFTERMARKET PORTFOLIO : BorgWarner Highlights New AirWerks® Upgrade Turbocharger at 2019 SEMA Show
PR
11:21aOpenGate Closes Second Institutional Fund with $585 Million in Commitments
BU
11:21aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Begins Contactless Card Rollout
BU
11:20aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 11/4/2019 - Bucharest Stock Exchange partners with energy and financial organizations to establish the company that will act as the Central Counterparty
PU
11:20aUNIQA INSURANCE : Capital Markets Weekly
PU
11:20aFACEBOOK : Introducing Our New Company Brand
PU
11:20aSAVILLS : Quorum Building fully let as new occupier moves in, Cambridge
PU
11:20aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARD live bei MagentaTV
PU
11:20aAfriAg Global Plc - Disposal and Reorganisation GM
PR
11:20aLEGGETT & PLATT : Announces Webcast Of November 18th Investor Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
5LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group