Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of The RealReal, Inc. Investors

09/16/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In June 2019, RealReal completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 17.25 million shares at $20.00.

On August 13, 2019, RealReal disclosed that its average order value for second quarter 2019 results was just $452.61, or essentially flat year-over-year, due to promotional activity by retailers.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.72, or 16%, to close at $14.28 on August 14, 2019. Since the IPO, RealReal stock has traded as low as $12.80 per share, a significant decline from the $20 IPO price.

If you purchased RealReal securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


