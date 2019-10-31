Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors (JRVR)

10/31/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 8, 2019, after-market, the Company disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased James River securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
