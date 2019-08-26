Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee.  Among other things, the review concerned related party transactions, potential conflicts of interest, and expense reimbursements.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased  ProPetro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley F. Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11pEMPIRE INDUSTRIES : Reports 2Q 2019 Results and Conference Call Information
AQ
08:03pBragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:02pTENCENT : China's 'Mo Dao Zu Shi' Attracts Animation Fans Worldwide
AQ
08:01pCANFOR : Special Committee Provides Process Update
AQ
08:01pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : South Korea Insurers Prepare to Face New Accounting and Solvency Rules
BU
08:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fred's, Acer Therapeutics, Diebold Nixdorf, and Intelligent Systems and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Farfetch Limited
BU
08:00pAustralia's Pilbara Minerals, POSCO form JV for South Korean lithium plant
RE
08:00pSenator Cortez Masto Meets with Nevada Gold Mines Leadership
GL
07:56pGUARD DOG 'A' : Obtains $150,000 in Non-Toxic, Fixed Convertible Debt Financing; Extends Starsona LOI
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial, shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3AUDI AG : Ferdinand Piech, 82, architect of VW's global expansion, has died - Bild
4ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now..
5WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA : Western files Q2 Statements and MD&A on SEDAR - Quarterly Net Income up..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group