Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPE) securities between December 14, 2017, and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On August 7, 2018, Ampio disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified the Company that the FDA does not consider the Company’s AP-003-C trial to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial, and that the Company’s AP-003-A study, alone, does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support a biologics license application.

On this news, Ampio’s share price fell $2.25, or more than 78%, to close at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; and (3) consequently, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares Ampio during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 24, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead.

