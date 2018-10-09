Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

National class action law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the October
24, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ampio
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ampio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPE)
securities between December 14, 2017, and August 7, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Ampio investors have until October 24,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
On August 7, 2018, Ampio disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) notified the Company that the FDA does not
consider the Company’s AP-003-C trial to be an adequate and
well-controlled clinical trial, and that the Company’s AP-003-A study,
alone, does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness
to support a biologics license application.
On this news, Ampio’s share price fell $2.25, or more than 78%, to close
at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio’s
AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2)
as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical
trials for Ampio; and (3) consequently, Defendants’ public statements
were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased shares Ampio during the Class Period you may move the
Court no later than October 24, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint
you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at
this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and
remain an absent member of the Class. I f you wish to learn more about
this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005817/en/