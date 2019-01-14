Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

01/14/2019 | 08:08pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 8, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (OTC: LHSIF) securities between June 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In September 2018, Liberty sold its stake in Aphria Inc. (“Aphria”). On December 3, 2018, Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled “Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” claiming that Aphria was part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders and into their own pockets.

On this news, Liberty’s stock price fell $0.36 per share, or nearly 34%, over the next two trading days to close at $0.70 on December 4, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Liberty, in conjunction with Aphria, was involved in a scheme whereby numerous fraudulent acquisitions and transactions were made to provide undue benefits to both companies’ insiders; and (ii) as a result, Liberty’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Liberty, you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
