Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

03/28/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the April 26, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVS) securities between  May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). CVS investors have until April 26, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 20, 2019, CVS announced the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results and provided 2019 full year guidance. CVS stated that adjusted earnings in 2019 would be $6.68 to $6.88 per share, compared with the $7.36 average of market estimates, citing rising costs and poor results related to the Company’s 2015 acquisition of Omnicare. On this news, CVS’s share price fell $5.66, or 8.1%, to close at $64.22 on February 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (2) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of CVS, you may move the Court no later than April 26, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
