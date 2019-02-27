Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)

02/27/2019 | 07:20pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 8, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased  Danske Bank A/S (“Danske” or the “Company”) (OTC: DNKEY) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) during the period between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Danske investors have until March 8, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 24, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department, and the SEC were investigating Danske’s small Estonian branch for allegedly processing nearly $234 billion from 2007 through 2015 from foreign countries, and that the Company’s CEO had resigned. The Wall Street Journal also claimed that Danske’s management was informed that the Estonian branch could not isolate the issue and “therefore acts against [anti-money-laundering] legislator principles.” On this news, Danske ADRs’ and U.S. bonds’ value fell, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (2) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (3) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (4) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (5) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (6) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased ADRs of Danske, you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.