Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 06:27pm EST

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 8, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Danske Bank A/S (“Danske” or the “Company”) (OTC: DNKEY) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) during the period between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Danske investors have until March 8, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 24, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department, and the SEC were investigating Danske’s small Estonian branch for allegedly processing nearly $234 billion from 2007 through 2015 from foreign countries, and that the Company’s CEO had resigned. The Wall Street Journal also claimed that Danske’s management was informed that the Estonian branch could not isolate the issue and “therefore acts against [anti-money-laundering] legislator principles.” On this news, Danske ADRs’ and U.S. bonds’ value fell, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (2) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (3) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (4) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (5) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (6) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased ADRs of Danske, you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:33pLOANS GIVEN BY QATARI BANKS RISE 3.1% TO QR950 BN IN JANUARY : Qcb
AQ
07:33pVODAFONE QATAR : AGM gives nod to QR211.4 mn dividend distribution
AQ
07:30pBLONDER TONGUE LABS : Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
07:26pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB programme at Qatar University highlights ways to manage money
AQ
07:25pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : App3B Exercise of Employee Options
PU
07:25pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Section 708A Cleansing Notice re Employee Options
PU
07:25pLG ELECTRONICS : Preparations for Dead Sea ultra marathon commence in Amman
AQ
07:15pRAYTHEON : To expand uk operations by opening two new sites
PU
07:15pHYRECAR : 9 Ways to Win This Tax Season as a Rideshare Driver
PU
07:15pTHOMSON REUTERS : earns eight top honors in 2019 National Law Journal Reader Rankings | Thomson Reuters
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports
4ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC : Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Private..
5ARDIDEN : 05/03/2019 Pause in Trading

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.