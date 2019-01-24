Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:20pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately 4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics, you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26pEvergrande Health in $156 million deal for stake in Chinese auto battery maker
RE
09:24pCAE : awarded contract by GA-ASI to develop synthetic training system for United Kingdom's Protector remotely piloted aircraft
PU
09:21pSUBARU : probe finds 3,400 staff were not paid for overtime work
RE
09:21pGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : The Huge Potential of China's Entertainment Industries Drives Maoyan's Rapid Growth
AQ
09:20pChina's 2018 soybean imports from U.S. hit lowest since 2008
RE
09:19pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
09:14pSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 Share Represents 217th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
09:12pFERROGLOBE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
BU
09:09pCOMMENCEMENT BANK : Fourth Quarter Financials
PU
09:09pHCB FINANCIAL : Highpoint Community Bank Offers Relief During Government Shutdown
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
4U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross
5WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : signals revenue rise in second half, shares climb

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.