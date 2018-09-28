Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

National class action law firm, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the October 19, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased LogMeIn, Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGM) securities between March 1, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). LogMeIn investors have until October 19, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion..

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill Wagner detailed “executional missteps” related to the company's $1.8 billion merger with GoToMeeting. Specifically, Wagner claimed that customers were not renewing their subscriptions to the suite of corporate videoconferencing tools that LogMeIn acquired from Citrix in February 2017. On this news, LogMeIn’s share price fell 25%, or $26.60, to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares LogMeIn during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 19, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/28California Gov. Brown Signs Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act into Law
BU
09/28WAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/28HONORED FOR THEIR ADVOCACY : Meet the 2018 Earl G. Graves Award winners
PU
09/28PETROQUEST ENERGY : Lafayette's PetroQuest Energy gets additional extension on overdue debt payment
AQ
09/28COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 19/18 - BNDES approves financing of R$ 619 million for Cutia
PU
09/28WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Essendant Inc. Acquisition
PR
09/28ACWA Announces New Executive Director Designate to Replace Retiring Executive Director on Dec. 3
GL
09/28TESLA : Business Highlights
AQ
09/28ARC WORLDWIDE : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PU
09/28FHLBank San Francisco Releases August 2018 Cost of Funds Index
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before House on bias accusations
2SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c..
3COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, I..
4ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD : ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED : Reports Financial Results for the Ni..
5KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA+ and Stable Outlook to State of Illinois Build Illinois Bonds (Sales Ta..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.