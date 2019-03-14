Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maxar Technologies Ltd. (“Maxar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAXR ) securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital published a report claiming that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%,” and that the Company’s “$3.7 billion of rising debt with almost no cash and free cash flow” necessitates that Maxar “eliminate its dividend immediately, or risk wiping out equity holders.” On this news, Maxar’s share price fell more than 13% on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 7, 2019, Maxar disclosed that WorldView-4 had experienced a failure in its CMGs, preventing the satellite from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 48.5%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.03 on January 8, 2019.

If you purchased shares of Maxar, you may move the Court no later than March 15, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

