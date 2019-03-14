Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

03/14/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maxar Technologies Ltd. (“Maxar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAXR) securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital published a report claiming that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%,” and that the Company’s “$3.7 billion of rising debt with almost no cash and free cash flow” necessitates that Maxar “eliminate its dividend immediately, or risk wiping out equity holders.” On this news, Maxar’s share price fell more than 13% on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 7, 2019, Maxar disclosed that WorldView-4 had experienced a failure in its CMGs, preventing the satellite from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 48.5%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.03 on January 8, 2019.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Maxar, you may move the Court no later than March 15, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
