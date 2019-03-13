Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Ca., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE) securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Vale investors have until March 29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at Vale’s Feijão iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned. On this news, shares of Vale fell $2.46, or 18% to close at $11.20 on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Vale, you may move the Court no later than March 29, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement principal financial information of cr sanjiu for the year ended 31 december 2018 and positive profit alert of cr sanjiu for the three months ended 31 march 2019
PU
09:54pVILLA WORLD : 14 Mar 2019 - Update - Dividend/Distribution - VLW
PU
09:54pBOEING : Mexico suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX jetliners
RE
09:52pBrazil grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes following fatal crash
RE
09:52pU.S. airlines focus on affected customers after 737 MAX jets grounded
RE
09:49pALSEA DE CV : Announces changes in its management team
PU
09:44pTNG : Board Update
PU
09:34pKUNMING DIANCHI WATER TREATMENT : Dianchi Water Treatment and Shidian County Join Ha
PU
09:34pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement principal financial information of dong-e-e-jiao for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
09:32pFACEBOOK : U.S. prosecutors probing Facebook's data deals - NYT
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Announces Divid..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. prosecutors probing Facebook's data deals - NYT
5TORAY INDUSTRIES INC : Nissan may ask ex-Toray boss Sakakibara to chair board meetings - source

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.